TodayIMet Seema

Seema and Nida talk about her experiences with colorism and bullying, why she models, and her definitions of beauty. Trigger Warning: Bullying, Depression, Suicide, Colorism

Credits

Created & Hosted By: Nida Chowdhry

Guest: Seema Hari

Executive Producers: Nida Chowdhry & Yumna Khan

Director: Yumna Khan

Editor / Post-Supervisor: Nida Chowdhry

Assistant Editor: Zayd Ezzeldine

Production Sound: Kari Barber

Post-Production Sound By: Transported Audio

Supervising Sound Editor: Eric Marks

Re-Recording Mixer: Austin Chase

Dialog Editor: Anna Cassady

Music: “Engaging Stories” By RimskyMusic

Production Company: Stranger Magic Productions

Production Coordinator: Leah Kunnath

Production Interns: Bridget Kelley, Natalie Handelsman

Indoctrinate others with this:

Tweet

Email

