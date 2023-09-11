media coverage of nida’s works

Refinery29

Unfair & Ugly: An American Family Sitcom About South Asian Muslims

May 31, 2018

Haute Take

20 Muslim Women In Media, Arts & Culture

Feb 14, 2018

Aljazeera

This Show Highlights the Muslim American Experience

Jan 13, 2018

The Orange County Register

‘Unfair & Ugly’ views Orange County through a Muslim-American lens — and it’s not ‘The O.C.’

Dec 15, 2017

Splinter News

New Comedy Explores Muslim American Life

Dec, 7 2017

NBC News

South Asian American-Led Dramedy Wants to Explore ‘Unfair & Ugly’ Side of Life

May 11, 2017

HuffPost

American Muslim Family Sitcom Brings Out the “Unfair & Ugly” in Us

April 26, 2017

Los Angeles Times | Business

Muslim clothing companies flourishing in Southland

Jan 26, 2013 — Nida Chowdhry, executive director of the runway show, said Muslims in Southern California are ready to spend for fashion.

KCET

Inside the World of Muslim-American Fashion

June 6, 2012