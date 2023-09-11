media coverage of nida’s works
Refinery29
Unfair & Ugly: An American Family Sitcom About South Asian Muslims
May 31, 2018
Haute Take
20 Muslim Women In Media, Arts & Culture
Feb 14, 2018
Aljazeera
This Show Highlights the Muslim American Experience
Jan 13, 2018
The Orange County Register
‘Unfair & Ugly’ views Orange County through a Muslim-American lens — and it’s not ‘The O.C.’
Dec 15, 2017
Splinter News
New Comedy Explores Muslim American Life
Dec, 7 2017
NBC News
South Asian American-Led Dramedy Wants to Explore ‘Unfair & Ugly’ Side of Life
May 11, 2017
HuffPost
American Muslim Family Sitcom Brings Out the “Unfair & Ugly” in Us
April 26, 2017
Los Angeles Times | Business
Muslim clothing companies flourishing in Southland
Jan 26, 2013 — Nida Chowdhry, executive director of the runway show, said Muslims in Southern California are ready to spend for fashion.
KCET
Inside the World of Muslim-American Fashion
June 6, 2012